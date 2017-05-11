(BOZEMAN) An animal rights group based in Ohio has once again filed a complaint against Montana State University claiming research animals on campus are being mistreated.

The compliant from Stop Animal Exploitation Now or SAEN, is similar to one filed last summer regarding money use for research. MSU uses monkeys for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Autism, Schizophrenia and ADD research. In 2015 three monkeys developed infections, two would later die and the USDA investigated.

Now SAEN is pointing to a fourth monkey that developed an infection and calling on the USDA to fine MSU $10,000 per infected animal.

“We take the use of these animals very seriously and their care which is why when we realized that the animal had an infection we took immediate action to remedy that and help the animal heal which is did,” said MSU Spokesman Tracy Ellig.

According to the University, everything in the new SAEN complaint is old news and from the USDA themselves.

“The USDA is aware of all matters related to our research and have looked at our programs they have evaluated it and believe we’ve taken proper corrective action,” Ellig said, ”We don’t just believe that we’re in compliance, we know from the USDA that we are in compliance.”

University officials won’t reveal where the monkey and other animal research takes place on campus to protect the people who work there and the security of the building.

Click here to read the complaint (PDF).