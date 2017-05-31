(HELENA) People in Helena’s Sixth Ward will have the chance Thursday night to weigh in on what they want to see in the new Bryant Elementary School.

Mosaic Architecture of Helena, the firm designing the new building, will hold a goal-setting workshop from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Bryant Gym.

Architects want to know what people in the area see as the specific needs of the neighborhood. They’ll then look for ways to address those concerns in the new building.

During Thursday’s meeting, the architects will also lay out the next steps in the process of designing and building the new Bryant School.

Story continues below



The current building is nearly 80 years old. It’s one of three elementary schools, along with Central and Jim Darcy, that will be replaced after Helena voters approved a $63 million bond issue last month.