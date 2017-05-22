HELENA – As Montana’s special congressional election enters its home stretch, Democrat Rob Quist is shining a spotlight on the issue of health care, hoping it can propel him to an upset victory.

“I think there could not be a bill that would be more wrong,” he says of the bill passed by U.S. House Republicans on May 4, to overhaul the Affordable Care Act. “My opponent said he didn’t know what was in it. Well, I know what was in it, and it was not good for the people of America.”

Quist’s main opponent in Thursday’s election is Republican Greg Gianforte, who has campaigned for repealing the ACA, also known as “Obamacare.”

Upon the bill’s passage, Gianforte said he wanted to know more about it before saying whether he’d support it.

But on that same day, in a taped conservation with potential campaign donors, Gianforte said he was “thankful” for its passage and “that we’re starting to repeal and replace (Obamacare).”

Last week, in an interview with MTN News, Gianforte said he would have voted against the bill, because he’s not convinced it would fulfill three goals he requires for any ACA repeal: It must protect people with pre-existing health conditions, preserve rural access to health care and bring down health-care premiums.

“I needed more data before I could support it,” he said. “We’re still waiting on the (Congressional Budget Office) data, as to whether or not it actually brings premiums down.”