BUTTE – A Butte man faces an attempted deliberate homicide charge after allegedly trying to shoot a woman at an apartment complex earlier this month.

Kyle Sholey, age 24, is accused of trying to shoot a woman with a handgun on May 1 at an apartment complex on Evans Avenue.

Another man in the apartment struggled with Sholey, before he fled the scene. Police believe Sholey went to the apartment to harm the woman.

“They did open the door and attempted to shut the door on the male. He then stuck a firearm, a pistol, through the door, the opening of the door, and attempted to pull the trigger several times,” Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich told MTN News.

Story continues below



Sholey left the scene in this vehicle and later shot himself while parked on the west end of Dewey Boulevard. He was hospitalized for the past two weeks before being charged. He now remains jailed.

MTN’s John Emeigh