TOWNSEND – A Broadwater County judge set bond at $4 million for the man accused in the fatal shooting of a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Lloyd Barrus, 61 years old, pleaded not guilty to 25 charges in district court this afternoon.

Deputy Mason Moore attempted to pull over an SUV registered to Barrus early in the morning on May 16.

According to law enforcement officers Lloyd Barrus and his son Marshall were inside the car and on an apparent suicide mission.

Court records said the SUV refused to stop so Moore began to chase them. Moore’s call to dispatch reported that speeds had reached 100 miles per hour.

Video from Deputy Moore’s patrol car shows that after about six minutes Moore appeared to be struck by gunfire during the pursuit.

After Moore’s vehicle had stopped near Three Forks documents said it appeared that SUV turned around and pulled alongside Deputy Moore’s vehicle, more than a dozen more shots were fired at the car.

Following the shooting Lloyd and Marshall Barrus led officers on a chase that spanned nearly 150 miles.

It ended in a shoot-out on Interstate 90 east of Missoula.

Marshall was fatally wounded in the shootout and died at the hospital.

Lloyd Barrus charges included six counts of accountability to deliberate homicide and 10 counts of assault on a peace officer.

A trial has been set for Nov. 13.