A group of Belgrade High School students believe a school rule is discriminatory against its female students.

Two freshmen at Belgrade high School, as well as several others, had an impromptu day off on Friday.

“I was dress coded because my shorts were not long enough and my straps were not one inch,” said Josie, a freshman at Belgrade High School.

The students were wearing outfits they say they would wear in other public settings.

“I’ve worn this outfit in front of my grandma, and she’s complimented me on it,” said Layne, a freshman at Belgrade High School.

On Friday, several students protested what they consider a sexist rule regarding the rule that shorts must be longer than the person’s fingertips. At least 15 students were sent home from school before lunch.

“We are dress coded because the boys are supposed to get their education and not be distracted but we’re being distracted by being pulled out of school and not getting our education because our shorts don’t make dress code requirements,” Josie said.

While it was acknowledged by the school that male students are dressed coded less, officials do not believe the women are targeted.

“That’s not the reason and that’s not what we’re telling our students – that they’re being distracting to the boys,” said Paul Lamb, Belgrade High School principal. “What the administration here is saying is they are in violation of the dress code and it needs to be changed.”

“It’s not that strict,” said Fallon, a senior at Belgrade High School, speaking about the dress code. “We could be wearing uniforms and then kids would be really complaining.”

In the past students have met with the administration to change the dress code to allow hats and razorback tops.

“I would appreciate if instead of a protest they would sit down with us about trying to make a change if they want a change to be made,” Lamb said.

Students also said that the Belgrade High School doesn’t have air conditioning and the building can be uncomfortable.

However, Principal Lamb said this is only an issue for about one or two months out of the year.

“Personally I don’t think I can focus when I’m really hot,” Josie said.

Layne said her mother, who is a teacher at the school, will not approve of her participation in the protest at all.

There are also rumors amongst students that the school will outlaw leggings in the future.

Principal Lamb said there is a potential for a change in how leggings may be worded in the handbook, but they will not be banned outright.

Here is the dress code from the Student/Parent Handbook :

Dress Code

· No clothing, hats, or head covers that may cause a disruption or distraction of the educational process of school is allowed. (Examples may include, but not limited to clothing that displays drug, alcohol, tobacco, sexual innuendos (including message bracelets), inappropriate slogans, weapons, pictures or logo references (i.e., Hooters, Big Johnson, or 4:20).

· No sunglasses, chains, or bandanas (unless used to keep hair back).

· No bare midriffs, no cleavage showing, or spaghetti straps. Straps must be worn and must be 1” wide.

· Shirts must hang past the waistband of pants with your hands in the air.

· Shoes are required at all times.

· All under garments must be covered at all times.

· Skirts/pants/shorts must remain up on own or with a belt. Hemlines must reach below the students’ longest finger when shoulders hang loose.

· Students with attire deemed inappropriate by a staff member/administrator will be sent to the office with a violation slip and asked to immediately correct the problem.

· All uniforms worn during the school day must meet dress code.

