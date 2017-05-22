With just six days to go until the Montana special election, the democrats made a final push for votes throughout the state as U.S. House candidate Rob Quist welcomed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

After stops in Butte and Missoula, more than 1,000 people turned out at the MetraPark Expo Center in Billings on Saturday night.

Quist and Sanders touched on a number of subjects ranging from land access to healthcare with Senator Sanders pleading for support to challenge Washington’s agenda.

Three women spoke before Quist took the stage, including his wife Bonnie.

She said that Billings was the peppiest crowd out of the three Montana stops.

Quist talked about public lands and women’s rights

Sanders talked about healthcare being a right and fighting political corruption in Washington D.C.

He called for a $15 minimum wage as well as free tuition at public universities and colleges.

The Quist campaign said there were 4,500 people in attendance in Missoula and 3,000 people in Butte.

The Quist campaign headed to Bozeman on Sunday morning.

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe endorsed Quist at the Billings rally.

This comes on the heels of the Crow Tribe endorsing Republican candidate Greg Gianforte on Friday.