MISSOULA – It was just over a year ago that then-Presidential Candidate Senator Bernie Sanders stopped in Missoula and spoke to thousands at Caras Park.

Now, Sanders is returning to the Garden City as well as other cities around the state on May 20 to campaign for Montana Democrat Congressional Candidate Rob Quist. The event will take place at the Wilma Theater on Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

In a previous statement Sanders said, “Rob Quist is the only person in this race who understands that we need a government in Washington that works for all Montanans and all Americans and not just the special interests and the billionaire class.”

Other rallies will be held in Butte and Billings on the same day. Sanders and Quist will then be at Montana State University in Bozeman on Sunday, May 21.

Story continues below



The Butte rally starts at 3 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center and will be followed by a rally at the Billings Depot beginning at 8:30 p.m. The Sunday event begins at 11 a.m. at the Montana State University SUB.

The rallies are part of a nine state tour to energize the party that Sanders’ spokespeople announced last month.

Sanders and other party leaders announced they would travel to Republican leaning states to focus on grassroots activism and the needs of working families.