Happy Wednesday,

Storms will continue this evening for the next few hours. As the sun goes down, the thunderstorm activity with also go down…for now. Thursday, a strong cold front will clash with the warm temperatures to create atmospheric conditions that could produce severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind and damaging hail is possible with some of Thursday’s storms. Blinding rain and frequent lightning is also a possibility. Highs will only be in the 60s and 70s in western Montana, but 80s and 90s will bake the eastern half of the state out ahead of the front. Southwest winds will increase to around 20mph, but some thunderstorms could produce winds greater than 60mph. Thunderstorms will reach far eastern Montana around Glasgow late in the evening. The front will continue to push into the Dakotas on Thursday night. Friday will be windy and partly cloudy, with a few pop-up showers and a thunderstorm mainly over the mountains. West winds could howl over 40mph along the Hi-Line. Highs won’t be that much cooler behind the front, as afternoon readings will still climb into the 70s for most of the state. Saturday will be a beautiful day, with the exception of a few isolated thunderstorms in the southwest mountains. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for most of the state. Sunday will be warmer with a better chance of thunderstorms potentially interrupting afternoon outdoor activities. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 for most of the state.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist