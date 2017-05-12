BILLINGS – At least one shot has been fired prompting the Billings Police Department to closed some of the roads surrounding the Billings Logan International Airport for an active police investigation.

Buses leaving from Alkali Creek Elementary, Castle Rock Middle School and Skyview High School were turned around and sent back to the school.

Children who take the bus must be picked up at the school, according to a statement from School District 2.

Bus 10, which had students from both Skyview and Castle Rock, was stuck in traffic.

Highway 3 west of the round-about at the airport to Zimmerman Trail is closed.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto 27th Street to take Zimmerman Trail North back onto Highway 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.