HELENA – More boat ramps have opened at Canyon Ferry Reservoir, another sign of the summer season approaching.

Five boat ramps on Canyon Ferry are now open to all boaters and four Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks decontamination stations are operating seven days a week.

Yacht basin, Kim’s Marina, Goose Bay, Silos and Hellgate are open to all boats.

Decontamination stations are located on the north, south and east sides of the reservoir.

Story continues below



The rest of the boat ramps on Canyon Ferry are open to certified local boaters only.

All watercraft leaving Canyon Ferry and Tiber Reservoirs will be required to go through a decontamination station unless they are part of the certified local boater program.

This is part of a state wide effort to combat the further spread of invasive species.

Last fall aquatic invasive mussel larvae were discovered in water samples from Tiber Reservoir and a sample from Canyon Ferry Reservoir also turned up suspect for the mussel larvae.

For more information on the location of decontamination stations, new rules, and whether or not you require an inspection click here.