The body of a woman pulled from the Flathead River on Sunday has been identified as that of a woman who has been missing since March.

A fisherman contacted the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday to report finding a body in the Flathead River approximately two miles upstream from the Sportsmans Bridge.

Officers recovered the body from the water and it was taken to the Montana State Crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy and identification. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said the Crime Lab was able to confirm the identity as that of Dacia Finch, 55, of Kalispell.

Sheriff Curry said that Finch was last seen on March 30. Her car was found a day later by a deputy at Kiwanis Park. Finch was the subject of an extensive search at that time.

Sheriff Curry said the Crime Lab reports that the cause of death was drowning.