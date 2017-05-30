KALISPELL – A body was pulled from the water in the Flathead on Memorial Day.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said that at about 6 p.m. on Monday the body of an adult male was pulled from Flathead Lake.

The body had been discovered by boaters about 1.5 miles offshore from the mouth of the Flathead River.

Sheriff Curry said it’s believed that the body is that of Andrew Walthers, 34, a transient from the Kalispell area who was murdered on April 26.

Cecil Thomas Rice, 26, is accused of pushing Walthers to his death near Evergreen. Rice has been charged with deliberate homicide.

Rice’s girlfriend, Heather Joy Meeker, 25, is charged with felony tampering with evidence.

Rice and Meeker who are also both described as transients, were arrested last month in connection with the murder.

Walthers was last seen in the water downstream of the old steel bridge.

Sheriff Curry said that the body has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for autopsy and positive identification.