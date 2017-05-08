GREAT FALLS – Bond reduction has been denied for a Great Falls teenager accused in the stabbing to death Megan Meriwether during an alleged drug deal.

Joseph Edward Knowles requested his $100,000 bail be reduced to $50,000 so he might bond out and live with family members.

His sister, 18 year old Cheyenne Knowles testified on Joseph’s behalf saying he could live with her and she would be responsible for him.

Prosecutors said they were concerned about Cheyenne’s fiancée who is currently on probation.

The prosecutors also said Joseph has had problems following the rules while on parole in other cases.

Judge Larson, who appeared via video from Missoula, denied the request to lower Joseph’s bond.

Authorities said Joseph, who was 16 at the time, planned to rob Meriwether, after setting up to buy marijuana.

Court documents said Meriwether brought a knife to the meeting, but during an altercation Joseph ended up with the knife and fatally stabbed Meriwether.