GREAT FALLS – The Boys and Girls Club of Cascade County congratulated graduating classes of 2017 Wednesday with a celebration of their own.

The second annual “Senior Celebration” invited graduates from Great Falls area high schools.

Seniors played games and shared memories from their time growing up in the classroom while encouraging kids to stay in school.

Organizers say Wednesday’s celebration is a way for kids in club programs to see what they’re able to achieve through a secondary education.

Story continues below



“When you go out into the world, I want you to believe in yourself, and to nurture your personal skills whether it be art, math, science, music or sports – you will succeed. Look at me, I did,” said Central Catholic High School graduate Lauren Burk.

The Boys and Girls Club of Cascade County is a non-profit organization that promotes Montana youth reaching their full potential.

For more information, click here.