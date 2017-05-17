UPDATE 1:34 p.m. – On Wednesday black and blue ribbons could be seen throughout the town as Townsend residents remembered fallen Deputy Mason Moore, who was shot and killed on Tuesday.

TOWNSEND – Townsend and Broadwater County are in mourning after the murder of Sheriff Deputy Mason Moore early Tuesday morning.

The news sent shockwaves through the small Townsend community.

Mark Smith, barber and owner at Townsend Barber Shop, knows some of the deputies at the Broadwater Sheriff’s Office.

Story continues below



“My heart just sank. I have several deputies that come in here and get their hair cut as well as the correctional officers and different members of the community. It’s just terrible,” Smith said.

In a show of support, Smith has placed blue and white tape on the outside of his storefront window on Broadway St.

Katie Grewell, a stay-at-home mom in Townsend, wanted to help Moore’s wife and her three children.

“My ultimate goal is to make sure that the family doesn’t have to worry about feeding their family or you know cooking for their family for at least a month,” Grewell said.

Grewell said there has been an outpouring of support for her ideas.

“My phone has been blowing up all day,” Grewell said. “It’s just been text after text and phone call after phone call after Facebook message…”

Broadwater Blooms Flower Shop has also been inundated with calls to deliver flowers to those involved.

“Several people have called in this morning right away and we told them we’re already working on it so together we decided to do a big donation from the whole community,” said Lisa Higgins, owner at Broadwater Blooms Flower Shop.

The shop sent over red, white and blue roses to the sheriff’s office.

“We were very concerned and praying for them immediately and their families…the whole department,” Higgins said.

“It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be hard on a lot of people because our deputies all live locally and have families. Their kids play with other people’s kids and so on and so forth…so it’s not just them watching out for us. It’s going to affect a lot of people. It’s just very tragic,” Smith said.

Volunteers and the sheriff’s office set up accounts for donations for Moore’s family. A GoFundMe page has been set up. Click here to donate. As of Wednesday the page had raise more than $14,000.

You can also send donations to the Deputy Mason Moore Memorial Fund at the Opportunity Bank, 416 Broadway, Townsend, Mont. 59644