BROADWATER COUNTY – The tragedy of Tuesday’s death of Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Moore has left a family without a husband and a father and a sheriff’s department without a valued team member.

The death has also left Sheriff Wynn Meehan with a broken heart. Meehan talks about putting the pieces back together.

In honor of that sacrifice, Sheriff Meehan said he’ll retire Deputy Moore’s badge number, 438. It will not be used again by the sheriff’s office.

The funeral has been set for Tuesday in Belgrade.

The Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association said the family does not want the funeral open to the public, just family and law enforcement, but the service will be live streamed at Three Forks High School for all who wish to attend.