HELENA (AP) — Gov. Steve Bullock has rejected five more bills, including one he said was a well-intentioned effort to bring more transparency to health care prices but would have done little to drive down costs.

The governor on Monday also vetoed a bill that would have required some employees of the legislative staff to take a course on federalism, the body of political thought that espouses decentralized government power. Bullock asserted that the proposal was unnecessary and its intent had too much of an ideological bent.

The governor also signed 32 bills, including one that makes it illegal to feed wild turkeys. He also signed a bill especially important to hunters that bans importing deer urine from certain states.