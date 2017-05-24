The Butte woman struck and killed by a train in Miles City early Sunday has been identified.

Alex Thatcher, 23, died Sunday when she was run over by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe in Miles City.

Thatcher was identified in an obituary posted Tuesday in the Montana Standard.

A spokesperson for BNSF said Thatcher was not in a vehicle and was not at a crossing.

The crew saw Thatcher on the tracks and attempted to perform an emergency brake, but according to the spokesman, the train could not be stopped in time.

The fatal incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The circumstances of Thatcher’s death are unclear, as the Custer County Sheriff’s Office has not returned MTN News’ calls for comment.

Thatcher was a Montana Tech graduate. She graduated with a degree in Petroleum Engineering, according to her obituary.

The incident remains under investigation.