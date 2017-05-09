HELENA – The fire that cancelled school at C.R. Anderson Tuesday has been estimated to have caused at least $250,000 in damages.

Fire officials said the building sprinkler system kept the fire contained and quickly extinguished. But despite the fire not causing a ton of damage, the water damage was extensive.

Just before 3 p.m. on Monday, the Helena Fire Department was dispatched to C.R.A. for a general fire alarm.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming from the west end door, so they evacuated the building. No students were in the building because it was an early release day.

No injuries were reported.

Smoke damage only affected one wing of the school.

The building will be assessed on Tuesday to determine if school will be resumed on Wednesday.

The fire remains under investigation. We will update you as we get more information.