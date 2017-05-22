HELENA – Republican Greg Gianforte, Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks are competing to be elected for Montana’s lone U.S. House of Representatives.

The special election will be held on May 25.

Each candidate wants to take the seat formerly occupied by Ryan Zinke, who resigned after he was sworn in as the U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

On April 29, the three candidates squared off in a televised debate. Read about it here.

Read about each candidate and watch the debate.

Rob Quist: Quist, a surprise candidate making his first run for political office, would be an even more surprising victor, in a state where Republican Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by 20 percentage points and Republicans swept to victory last year in every statewide race but one. Read the full profile here.

Greg Gianforte: Gianforte has long been a staple of GOP politics in Montana, as a donor and a voice for conservative economic and social policies, but didn’t run for office until his gubernatorial venture. Read the full profile here.

Mark Wicks: Hi-Line farmer and rancher Wicks, who’s never run for political office until now, vaulted into

Montana’s political consciousness two weeks ago with one of the more memorable closing statements at a candidates’ debate. Read the full profile here.

David Sherman and Mike Dennison contributed to this post.