(KGET) It was a Wednesday night like any other at the Dollar General store in Shafter, California until…

“This dog came in and he was really friendly, looking around,” said Abby Lopez, a Dollar General employee. “Next thing we know, he grabs a piece of bread and starts running around with Steven,” continued Lopez.

The canine caper caught on camera.

Video shows the suspect struggle over a loaf of bread with a Dollar General employee, Steven.

The hungry husky went for the Wonder Bread, close to the ground soft to the bite, but fled after being caught red-pawed, narrowly escaping.