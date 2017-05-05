HELENA – Helena Police were dispatched to Capital High School Friday morning after a call about vandalism came in.

One of the back entries had been spray painted and the trees had been targeted with toilet paper.

Photos sent in from a viewer, showed the words “Class of 17 HHS” in green spray paint across the length of the high school’s doors.

Along with the message and trees blanketed with toilet paper, a brick wall nearby was also spray painted with the the words 1 of 4 on it.

Story continues below



“It was super disrespectful for them to do, it was a shock when we came to school today and saw it, obviously its vandalism,” said Bryanna Deschamps, CHS senior

Deschamps called the act juvenile and disrespectful. She’s not alone, Wesley Hooper also a CHS senior, had the same opinion.

“People should have more respect for the school and everything they do, you have 12 years of education to get through how you think that makes people feel when they see their school has been disrespected,” added Hooper.

Helena Police said this type of vandalism and criminal mischief can be classified as misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the dollar value of the damage. If damage hits $1,500, Jayson Zander, Lt for Helena Police said it will then be a felony.

“Well it is vandalism and if you’re out vandalizing someone else property, number one it is a crime and number 2 you are creating work and problems for that company or person who has to fix repair to clean the damage that you’ve done to their property,” said Zander.

HPD said cameras on Capital High School property will be reviewed for the investigation

As far as penalties from the Helena School District, it is entirely up to school and district administrators.