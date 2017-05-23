GREAT FALLS – With national attention on Montana’s special election for the U.S. House of Representatives, The two major parties are giving it everything they’ve got in the final days of the election.

The grassroots effort for Democratic candidate Rob Quist has present in Great Falls and Cascade County from day one.

Quist Cascade County Field Coordinator Gerry Jennings explained, “As soon as Rob was nominated, we started. And it’s just built up, and built up and built up.”

Jennings said a progressive coalition known as Great Falls Rising developed as a support group for people dissatisfied with the results of the general election. It then morphed into a support group for Quist with more than a hundred volunteers knocking on doors, making phone calls, and hosting house parties.

Gianforte’s campaign has gotten a major boost on the grassroots level in Cascade County in recent weeks. MSU graduate Kaitlyn Skoog came to the Great Falls to ramp up the ground effort by signing up more than 30 committed canvassing volunteers, many of them college students.

Skoog explained, “We’ve hit about 30,000 people between doors and phones. I’d say everyday, on the phones we’re hitting about 1,500 people just in the Great Falls area. On doors we’re hitting about 500.”

Cascade County overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump in November’s general election. However, they voted for incumbent Democrat Steve Bullock for governor. Both sides said they can win this battle ground county through their grass roots efforts.

Both parties have put a lot of resources into Cascade County because they said a strong turnout is needed to win.

Jennings explained, “We’re told that if Cascade County goes for Rob, it’s a pretty good indicator for the rest of the state, so we’re working our hearts out.”

Skoog said, “We’re out here, we’re hitting it hard every day.”

Both field campaigns said they’re be canvassing up until election night.

The three candidates in Montana’s special Congressional election – Gianforte, Quist and Libertarian candidate Mark Wicks – will find out who will succeed Ryan Zinke in the U.S. House on Thursday.