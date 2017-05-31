GREAT FALLS – Two Great Falls men had charges of kidnapping and torturing dismissed in Cascade County District Court on Tuesday.

Brian Murphy and Robert Hoenjet had been charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault with a weapon in the fall of 2016.

According to court documents, there was a lack of probable cause for the case to move forward.

Court documents stated that the alleged victim went to to Rodney Lukasik’s house and admitted taking money from him, and said Murphy confronted her about another incident that happened in May of 2016.

She said Lukasik returned with Hoenjet and the men attacked her by putting out a cigarette on her arm, shocked her several times with a stun gun, and put a butane torch near her head, burning some of her hair.

Court documents stated the men threatened to kill her, first putting a gun to her head and then trying to strangle her with wire before she managed to escape.

Fletcher has not been charged and there is no word yet if the charges against Lukasik’s will be dropped as well.