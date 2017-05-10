Classes at C. R. Anderson Middle School will resume on Thursday, May 11th.

The school was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a small fire that caused more than $250,000 in damage on Monday afternoon.

The regular daily schedule will be followed.

All school activities originally planned for Thursday will take place as scheduled.

Buses will run as usual.

The results from assessments to make certain there were no issues related to lead or asbestos confirmed on Wednesday that the school is safe for students and staff.