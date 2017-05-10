(GREAT FALLS) The C.M. Russell Museum announced on Wednesday that Thomas Figarelle has been named as the new executive director.

Tom Petrie, C.M. Russell Museum chairman of the board, said in a press release, “With members and patrons from across the country, and a mature and talented board and staff, the C.M. Russell Museum is well positioned for growth. Thomas Figarelle is a leader with great vision and expertise who can build upon this foundation and help us achieve new levels of success for the museum.”

“Charlie Russell and the C.M. Russell Museum are cultural gems to the Great Falls people and to a growing global community,” said Figarelle. “I am thrilled to lead and develop this vibrant and thriving museum that embraces the timeless values, character and spirit of the American West. Russell’s story and art continue to be relevant and truly have no geographic bounds.”

Figarelle, a Great Falls native, has served as the foundation director at Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena and the director of development at Great Falls College-MSU.

Story continues below



He earned a master’s degree in teaching from the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Montana.

He currently serves as the vice president of development for Special Olympics Montana.