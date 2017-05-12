HELENA – Hundreds of college students are preparing to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas at graduation Saturday.

Carroll College and Helena College both hold their commencement ceremonies on Saturday.

Chase Farrell, a Carroll College senior, is graduating tomorrow and was selected by his classmates to speak at graduation.

“To graduate Carroll College…you always think you can do it, but it’s not until you’re standing here that you realize it’s really happening,” Farrell said. “It’s just like ‘oh here comes the real world. Let’s see what we can do.’”

Associate Professor of Engineering, Mr. Gary Fischer, will be the commencement speaker. Fischer was the recipient of the 2015 Outstanding Teaching Award.

In total, Carroll College and Helena College will graduate 268 and 228 students, respectively.

For the Helena College commencement, the speaker will be Sarah Calhoun, the owner of the Red Ants Pants and founder of the Red Ants Pants Music Festival.

For details on each of the events, see below.

Carroll College Commencement Ceremony

Saturday, May 13, 2017

10:00 a.m., Baccalaureate Mass, Cathedral of St. Helena (Due to limited seating in the Cathedral, admission to Baccalaureate is by ticket only. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.)

2:00 p.m., Commencement, PE Center

Helena College Commencement Ceremony

Saturday, May 13, 2017