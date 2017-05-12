BOULDER – Runners will hit the streets on Saturday as part of the second annual Mariah’s Challenge Color Run.

It’s an event to raise awareness about the dangers of underage drinking.

Mariah McCarthy was 14 when she was hit and killed by an underage intoxicated driver in Butte in 2007.

Her family has since started a scholarship in her name that has spread from her home in Butte to Boulder.

Students under the legal drinking age can take Mariah’s Challenge of sobriety and receive up to $1,000 in the form of a scholarship.

For Andrea Dolezal, a board member of the school’s chapter of Mariah’s Challenge said the run is personal.

“I got involved because I think it’s a great message,” Dolezal said. “I have young kids. I have three young kids and I’d like them to grow up and meet their grandkids. I just think it’s a positive group to have in the community.”

Saturday’s 5k color run starts at 10 a.m. at Jefferson High School in Boulder.

Runners can register starting at 9 a.m. Saturday for $25.

For more information about the scholarship and the run click here.