(NBC News) Former F.B.I. Director James Comey is expected to testify next week in an open hearing on Capitol Hill, making his first comments since his abrupt firing by President Trump.

Comey was cleared to testify by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the man who preceded Comey as F.B.I. director who’s now leading the investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia.

Mueller was named earlier this month by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to be special counsel overseeing the investigation, shortly after Comey’s firing.

Associated Press reported Wednesday that an associate of James Comey says the special counsel overseeing the investigation has approved the former FBI director to testify before a Senate committee.

The associate wouldn’t discuss what Comey plans to tell the Senate intelligence committee. But the associate says Comey has received approval from special counsel Robert Mueller to make certain statements.

A spokesman for Mueller declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Sen. Richard Burr, the North Carolina Republican who chairs the committee, says the committee would welcome Comey’s testimony.

Congress is due back in session next week.

The Associated Press reported on May 19 that Comey had agreed to testify before the committee after Memorial Day.

The associate wasn’t authorized to discuss details of Comey’s testimony and so spoke on condition of anonymity.

