HELENA – Communties continue to come together to support the family of Deputy Mason Moore who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Hundreds turned out at the Safeway parking lot in Helena on Friday where volunteers barbecued food and collected donations for Moore’s family.

As of Friday afternoon, donations totaled at least $2,000.

That’s not counting money made from the food.

Eric Dowell, Assistant Manager at Safeway, helped organize the event.

Dowell said turnout was bigger than expected.

“I love it. I love seeing all these people here. This is awesome. It’s a great turn out,” Dowell said. “It kind of caught me off guard. But it is what we we’re hoping for. It’s turning out really well with the silent auction. We’re going through a ton of food already and we’ll keep going until everybody stops – whatever time that is.”

Lewis and Clark County Deputy James Turpin also made two metal flags that were auctioned off at the event.

All the proceeds will go to the Moore family.

Here are more ways to donate to the Moore family:

Volunteers and the sheriff’s office set up accounts for donations for Moore’s family. A GoFundMe page has been set up. Click here to donate.

You can also send donations to the Deputy Mason Moore Memorial Fund at the Opportunity Bank, 416 Broadway, Townsend 59644