HELENA- The polls have closed and all votes cast have been counted; Republican Greg Gianforte has been chosen to fill Montana’s lone seat in the House.

As the national attention on Montana fades, it’s time to compare this special election to the previous one, and look at voter turnout.

Greg Gianforte won 45 counties in the state, leaving Democrat challenger Rob Quist with 11 counties on his side.

Notably, Gianforte did not win his home of Gallatin County nor did Quist win his home base of Flathead County.

Three counties were close in votes: the tallies for Hill County came in at 2,073 votes for Quist and 2,056 votes for Gianftore; a difference of just 17 votes. Quist won Blaine County by a margin of 109 votes. Park County was also tight between the two major party candidates. Rob Quist won the county by 296 votes.

Looking at the 2016 Presidential Election, five counties voted republican that flipped to democrat for the U.S. House Race: Blaine, Hill, Lewis and Clark, Park and Roosevelt counties. Notice some of the counties that flipped were right races for Quist and Gianforte.

Now, moving to the comparison of this past special election with the 2016 U.S. House Race between Republican Incumbent Ryan Zinke and Democrat challenger Denise Juneau.

Four counties that voted democratic and wanted Quist to represent Montana in the special election, voted republican during the 2016 race. Hill, Lewis and Clark, Gallatin and Park Counties chose Ryan Zinke over Denise Juneau.

