HELENA – The convicted arsonist charged with setting another fire last year was in court on Wednesday.

Frederick Maw pleaded “no contest” to a single charge of felony arson Wednesday morning in Helena District Court.

Prosecutors said Maw set a fire in a slash pile last April on the Triple-8 Ranch where he was working as a laborer.

He told investigators the fire began when his chainsaw struck a rock. He also claimed he used fire extinguishers to put out the fire.

Investigators said the fire had multiple starts and that the evidence at the scene didn’t match Maw’s story.

Back in November of 2015 Maw was given a 20-year suspended sentence for setting more than a dozen wild fires in Lewis and Clark and Broadwater Counties in 2013.

The fires had multiple agencies scrambling in response.

Maw is scheduled for sentencing in August.

He also faces a petition to revoke his 2015 suspended sentence.

If convicted, Maw could face as many as 40 years in prison.