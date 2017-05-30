(HELENA) Lewis and Clark County commissioners are considering a proposal to charge Helena Valley residents for improvements to reduce the risk of flooding.

On Tuesday morning, all three commissioners approved a resolution of intention to create the new Helena Valley Flood Mitigation Rural Improvement District. It would include more than 1,500 properties, mostly in the area bounded by Interstate 15, John G Mine Road, Green Meadow Drive and Buffalo Road.

Leaders are considering putting a special assessment of $100 a year on each lot in the district. That money would pay for some flood mitigation projects directly and provide local matches for federal grants to pay for others.

The planned projects are outlined in the county’s Flood Mitigation Master Plan, developed after large-scale flooding in the Helena Valley in June 2011. They include upgrades to ditches and culverts, as well as the creation of new channels to redirect water into retention ponds.

The district would include all properties that are at risk of flooding, next to a planned improvement, or accessed through a road that meets one of those criteria.

Commissioners say it’s important that residents who will benefit from flood mitigation projects help pay for them.

“We’ve made it very clear since 2011 that the people that live within the floodplain out there must participate in a solution,” said Commissioner Andy Hunthausen.

Property owners within the proposed district will have 30 days to weigh in on the plan. If the owners of more than half the lots protest the district, the proposal will be canceled and will not be revived for at least six months.

Commissioners took testimony Tuesday from one resident of the area who opposed the creation of the district. She said many people who live there question whether the county’s master plan does enough to reduce flood risk.

A public hearing on the proposal was tentatively scheduled for July 11.