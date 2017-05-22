HELENA – Hundreds gathered at Smith Elementary School on Friday for the Cow Pie Carnival.

Now in its fourth year, the Cow Pie Carnival helped raise money to support Smith School

Smith is Title school, which means that approximately 40 percent of the students live in poverty.

Kids played games and dunk their teachers while a bull “selected” the winner for cow pie bingo. As a fundraiser for the school, students sold “deeds” that were marked on the school field.

A real cow was put on the field and the plot the cow pooped on marked the winner who was awarded $500.

Funds raised from this year’s event will go to purchasing benches and shade features for the playground.

The event is put on by parents for smith school who say they hope to keep the event running for years to come.

“We do it for a community event to get all our families out here and enjoy lovely weather today and then it raises money for the school,” said Amy Hasselbach, Parents for Smith School.

Hasselbach also wanted to thank the community for all of their support.