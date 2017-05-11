KALISPELL – Authorities are now saying there is a potential criminal element to the case Corey Michael Flannigan, the Spokane man who was reported missing in Northwest Montana last week.

Flannigan was reported missing by his family last Thursday.

He is six feet tall, about 190 pounds, with light brown shaved hair and blue eyes.

The last confirmed contact with Flannigan was on May 2 in the Kalispell area.

Roxanne King, his fiancee, posted on Facebook:

He was in Kalispel, MT working and I spoke to him last on Tues May 2nd around 9pm. He had said that everything was going fine and he was going to check in to the Red Lion hotel. I have not heard from him since, and both phones he had with him have been dead for going on 3 days. The person he was working with said that he was supposed to be there that morning. He has been searching the area and found no sign of him.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says the vehicle Flannigan was driving was found crashed on Rose Crossing before he was reported missing.

New information from Curry reveals the case is still open, but detectives are working several angles.

“Our detectives are still working the case. There is a potential criminal element to this case that we’re looking at and at this point that case is still ongoing. We have, of course, had ground personnel out in the area where his car was found wrecked,” Curry said.

“At this point there is absolutely no indication that he is still in that immediate area and our detectives are continuing to work on that case. There are some other elements of this that lead us to believe that perhaps Mr. Flannigan just wants to be missing at this point. So while that case is still open and we are actively working on it, it’s not an active search and rescue at this point.”

If you have any information about where Flannigan is, you’re asked to call the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office 406-758-5585, or your local law enforcement agency.