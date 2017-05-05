GREAT FALLS – Montana’s largest free outdoor car show returns to Great Falls on Saturday.

Cruisin’ the Drag begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. in downtown Great Falls.

Central Avenue from 9th Street to the Civic Center will be filled with about 700 cars, trucks and motorcycles – and thousands of people.

Prizes will be awarded in 15 categories, including $250 each for the best car, truck and motorcycle in show.

Event organizer Stephen Bush said his favorite part of Cruisin’ the Drag is the people.

“The people that come, the people that enjoy it,” said Bush. “The different kind of cars. We get cars from Washington, from Idaho. Alberta. I mean they come from everywhere. Especially if the weather is nice and we’re hoping for nice weather.”

The event is free, but this year organizers are asking that people bring non-perishable food items for the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

There will be barrels placed throughout the event so that anyone can donate.

You can get an early start on the festivities Fridayt with a Poker Run that begins at 6 p.m.

