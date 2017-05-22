U.S. SENATE —U.S. Senator Steve Daines, on Monday, announced $3.2 million in funding for two north central Montana health providers.

The funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and was included in a Labor and HHS Appropriations Bill.

The Cascade County Health Department will get just over $1.5 million. The Glacier Community Health Center in Cut Bank will receive almost $1.7 million.

“Montana’s community health centers are integral to providing high quality, low cost healthcare close to home,” Daines stated. “Great Falls and Cut Bank will continued to be well-served by these community health centers.”

Both provide low cost health care to their respective communities.