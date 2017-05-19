The TV show “Dateline NBC” will feature the case of Nicole Waller of Kalispell, who was reported missing in February 2013.

Cody Johnston was convicted in October 2016 on a charge of deliberate homicide in connection with her disappearance.

Waller, a mother of two, was reported missing on Feb. 14, on her way back to Kalispell from Sidney. Her vehicle was found abandoned near Poplar. Her body still has not been found.

The show is scheduled to air on Sunday, as a two-hour episode, on Montana’s NBC affiliates. including KTVH.

Dateline NBC reporter Josh Mankiewicz interviewed several people from the Montana Department of Justice, including Division of Criminal Investigation Agent Mark Hilyard, Prosecution Services Bureau Chief Brant Light and Assistant Attorneys General Joel Thompson and Ole Olson. Officers from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were interviewed as well.

“Our Montana Department of Justice prosecutors and investigators serve justice faithfully, and live for the opportunity to honor crime victims with unfailing service and tireless dedication,” Attorney General Tim Fox said in a press release. “Our hearts go out to Nicole Waller’s family, and we pray that our work to bring justice will help them heal and find some measure of closure in the wake of this senseless crime.”

Agents from the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation worked with the FBI, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation, which helped DOJ’s Prosecution Services Bureau team prove Nicole had been murdered by Johnston.

Waller had told her ex-husband and sister that she would return home on a specific day, but she never returned. Waller was then reported missing by her family. After she was reported missing, investigators spoke with Johnston’s friends and Waller’s family. Waller’s sister told authorities that Waller and Johnston had a volatile relationship.

She added that Waller had recently learned that Johnston was cheating on her with another woman. That woman later told authorities that she had given Johnston an ultimatum to break of with Waller and that he had promised he would, according to court documents.

Friends of Johnston’s reported that he had exhibited strange behavior in the days following Waller’s disappearance.

One friend told detectives that Johnston had asked him to move Waller’s vehicle to the Fort Peck Indian Reservation as a prank, because Johnston said he’d found out Waller was cheating on him and he wanted to get back at her.

Another friend of Johnston’s said he was asked for help accessing Waller’s Facebook account to send messages to her family that she is ok but would not return home to Kalispell.

Another acquaintance reported that Johnston had asked him for barrels with lids, but said he did not have any to give Johnston.

Nicole’s body has still not been found. Anyone with information regarding the case may anonymously contact Agent Hilyard at the Montana Department of Justice by calling 406-444-2026, or the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at 406-758-5600.

