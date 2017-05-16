Deputy Mason Moore was a 3 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. He was a husband and father of 3 children.

BOZEMAN – The Broadwater County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed Tuesday morning has been identified as Deputy Mason Moore.

Moore was a husband and father of three children.

He was a three year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

Moore was shot and killed near Three Forks shortly before 3 a.m. near Three Forks.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office, both suspects have been identified and are in custody in Missoula County.

They are Marshall Barrus, 38, of Gallatin County and Lloyd Barrus, 62, whose last known address in Bakersfield California.

38-year-old Marshall Barrus of Gallatin County
Lloyd Montier Barrus, 61, is being held on a felony deliberate homicide charge. (MCSO photo)

