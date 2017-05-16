BOZEMAN – The Broadwater County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed Tuesday morning has been identified as Deputy Mason Moore.

Moore was a husband and father of three children.

He was a three year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

Moore was shot and killed near Three Forks shortly before 3 a.m. near Three Forks.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office, both suspects have been identified and are in custody in Missoula County.

They are Marshall Barrus, 38, of Gallatin County and Lloyd Barrus, 62, whose last known address in Bakersfield California.