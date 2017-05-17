A Bakersfield, California man accused of shooting and killing a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Deputy is charged with 16 felony counts of attempted murder in the shootout with area law enforcement Tuesday morning near Rock Creek.

Missoula County Attorney Office has charged 61-year-old Lloyd Montier Barrus with two counts of accountability for attempted deliberate homicide and 14 counts of attempted deliberate homicide. Barrus was arrested in Missoula county after law enforcement officers chased him for over 100 miles.

Barrus’ bail was set at $2 million Wednesday, and is due back in court on Wednesday, May 31.

In charging documents, authorities said that on Tuesday, Broadwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Moore was killed while attempting to stop an SUV driven by the defendant and occupied by his son, Marshall Barrus. A shot was fired from the defendant’s SUV at Moore, which led to his death.

Local law enforcement located Moore’s body and notified other statewide agencies.

Butte Silver Bow Police Department officers located Lloyd Barrus driving the SUV westbound on Interstate 90 near Butte, at which time they began to pursue the SUV. The defendant continued at speeds of up to 100 mph. At mile marker 135 in Granite County, law enforcement observed Marshall Barrus move to the back of the SUV and began firing rounds with a long gun at pursuing officers through the rear window. Two pursuing vehicles were hit by Barrus’ rounds, which disabled their vehicles.

The pursuit continued to mile marker 128 in Missoula County at which point the defendant’s vehicle was disabled.

The defendant exited the driver’s side of the vehicle while Marshall Barrus exited the passenger side.

The defendant and Marshall Barrus began firing at the law enforcement officers, striking an additional four law enforcement vehicles. Court documents said the defendant was firing a Glock 9mm handgun while Marshall Barrus was firing a rifle or a shotgun.

Law enforcement returned fire, striking Marshall Barrus in the head. Law enforcement also shot the handgun from the defendant’s hand, at which point he was arrested.

14 law enforcement officers were under fire from the defendant and his son.

In court documents, Lloyd Barrus told law enforcement after his arrest that he engaged law enforcement in the shooting hoping to force a “suicide by cop”, and that he hoped he would go out “at the end of a gun.”

A total of four Division of Criminal Investigation agents remain on scene in Missoula and Broadwater counties conducting interviews, searching vehicles and processing evidence. They are assisted by law enforcement personnel from Broadwater, Gallatin and Missoula Counties.

DCI is in charge of the investigation in Broadwater County where the deputy shooting took place. Homicide charges have not yet been filed. According to Montana law, crimes are typically prosecuted in the county in which the crime occurred.

Later Wednesday afternoon, Attorney General Tim Fox will visit Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan and his staff, followed by a visit with Moore’s family.

MTN’s Melissa Rafferty