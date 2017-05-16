Marshall Barrus was arrested in 2009 for burglary in Bozeman.

According to charging documents, Barrus was reportedly drunk and kicked in a door and window to a house on East Mason Street in Bozeman.

Then in December 2016, he was arrested in a similar situation in Belgrade.

Documents note that Barrus was intoxicated and was yelling at a couple to let him inside their home. When the victims opened the door, he pushed his way inside and threatened to kill the family.

A trial date for the 2016 crime was been set for the end of July.

Barrus and his father, Lloyd, are suspects in an early morning shooting that left Broadwater County Sheriff Deputy Mason Moore, 42, dead. Moore was a husband and father to three children.

Moore was shot and killed during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning near Three Forks, on MT 287, south of I90.

Barrus sustained a gunshot wound to the head after a shootout with law enforcement near Rock Creek and remains under medical care.