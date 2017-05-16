UPDATE 10:03 a.m. – Five law enforcement vehicles were damaged in the shootout by Rock Creek. They have been impounded as evidence.

THREE FORKS – A Broadwater County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning near Three Forks, on MT 287, south of I-90.

Authorities said two men were apprehended around 4:35 a.m. on Tuesday by the Butte Silver-Bow Sheriff’s Office near Rock Creek and are now in custody in Missoula County. Lloyd Montier Barrus, 61, is being held on a felony deliberate homicide charge in the Missoula County jail. The second person, who has not been identified, is recovering from the incident in the hospital.

According to law enforcement, the deputy had pulled a vehicle over on Montana Highway 287 near I-90 in what was described as a “routine stop” at approximately 3 a.m. He had called the incident into dispatchers, but then never called back. A Gallatin County Sheriff deputy then responded and found the deputy dead.

A BOLO alert was issued statewide and eventually, MHP spotted the vehicle near Anaconda. Again, a pursuit began westbound on Interstate 90. The vehicle was spike striped at mile marker 162 in Powell County but was able to continue on I-90.

About 35 miles east of Missoula, the suspect began firing at law enforcement. The vehicle eventually came to rest just east of Rock Creek.

The passenger exited the vehicle and began shooting at multiple officers. The suspect was shot and transported to the hospital, while the driver was taken into custody without incident.

Interstate 90 westbound is currently closed while evidence is collected.

At this time, Highway 287 from I-90 to MT 2 is closed out of Three Forks as the investigation continues. Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said the highway is expected to be closed all morning. The westbound offramp at 287 is closed at this time.

Interstate 90 westbound is also currently closed near Rock Creek while evidence is collected. All traffic is being detoured into the eastbound lane with pilot cars. The westbound I-90 lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.

Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation. Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Park County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office, Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol all have responded to the incident.

Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office is handling calls for Broadwater County at this time.

The shooting occurred less than a mile from the Trooper David DeLaittre Memorial Park. DeLaittre was an MHP trooper shot and killed in the line of duty.

Montier Barrus is scheduled to appear in Missoula Justice Court on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Information from Chet Layman and Mark Thorsell included in this report.