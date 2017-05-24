THREE FORKS – Tuesday was a day of remembrance, solemn honors, gestures of love both large and small and no small amount of tears, as people across Montana and the nation remembered slain Broadwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Moore.

It’s hard to imagine the scope of what took place Tuesday. The law enforcement and fire service procession that took Deputy Moore from Belgrade to Three Forks following his memorial stretched for miles…more than 1,000 vehicles, led by a fire truck carrying Moore’s flagged draped casket.

Moore served both as a Sheriff’s Deputy and a volunteer firefighter with Central Valley and Three Forks Fire.

Wednesday morning, Jodi spoke with KTVH while she stood in front of Mason’s equipment locker at the Three Forks Fire Hall.

Story continues below



Jodi said she’s overwhelmed by Tuesday’s events…especially the hundreds of people who stood in a receiving line at the Three Forks High School gym to pay their respects to Mason and his family, for more than two and a half hours.

“I wanted to hug each and every one of them yesterday that came through,” said Jodi. “Some of them tried to shake my hand and I was like, ‘No, I’m not shaking your hand, I’m hugging you.’”

During Tuesday’s service at the Moore’s church in Belgrade, Jodi quoted 1st Corinthians 13, the Love Chapter. She wanted Mason to be remembered with love.

Jodi spoke during the memorial service, where she shared part of a letter Mason wrote her in the event of his death.

“The other part of the letter that he wrote me…he said that law enforcement officers, usually when they die, they die a gruesome death, and he said he did not want me to focus on that,” Jodi added. “He wanted me to focus on the fact that he wanted me to enjoy life, like I said yesterday. That he enjoyed life with me and so he didn’t want me to focus on that and so I’m trying really hard not to focus on that because that’s not what’s important in this story.”

Also during the service, Jodi told the gathering, “Love wins.” She elaborated on Wednesday.

“I wanted this story to be about love, and about Mason’s love, and his desire to help his community and to help his friends, and not about what happened,” said Jodi. “I wanted the focus to be on the love because that’s who he was, that’s the kind of man he was. He would to anything for anybody at any time. You know, people he didn’t even know, he would do that. That was just the kind of guy he was.”

Jodi saidTuesday’s outpouring of support for her and her family is helping them heal – something that may take some time to realize.

“It’s going to be really hard to keep going without that great guy here with me physically. Trying to function in our new reality and just, trying to figure out how, how to live life without Mason.”

Jodi added, “All law enforcement officers need love and need to feel appreciated, not just by love and hugs, but also financially. County Commissioners need to make sure that they have everything to be able to try to keep them as safe as possible.”

Jodi has a long list of people she wants to thank, and they include:

Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan.

Sheriff Brian Gootkin and Captain Jason Jarrett of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

Pastor Curtis Crow of the Bridge Church.

Kevin Strickland at Central Valley Fire.

Three Forks Fire.

Eric Crush.