One of the suspects in Tuesday’s shooting death of a Broadwater County Sheriff’s deputy near Three Forks was shot in the head during a shootout near Rock Creek.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, the suspect sustained a gunshot wound to the head and the second male suspect sustained a gunshot injury to one of his hands after the suspects began firing at pursuing officers who returned fire.

At approximately 3:27 a.m. officers from Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement located the suspect’s 1998 white Chevrolet Suburban bearing California license plates.

Three units from Butte-Silver Bow began pursuing the suspect vehicle as it was westbound on I-90 at the Continental Drive interchange.

The pursuit reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Butte-Silver Bow officers continued to pursue the vehicle westbound on I-90 through Deer Lodge County and Powell County and into Granite County.

At mile marker 126 on I-90 in Granite County the suspect vehicle’s tires were deflated by a spike strip deployed by the Montana Highway Patrol. The suspects, in the Suburban, then began firing at the pursuing officers with at least one semi-automatic rifle.

Two Butte-Silver Bow patrol cars sustained damage from gunfire and were rendered inoperable.

The third Butte-Silver Bow unit along with a Montana Highway Patrol unit, a Powell County unit, an Anaconda-Deer Lodge unit, and a Granite County Unit continued the pursuit into Missoula County until the suspect vehicle became inoperable.

The suspect vehicle came to a stop at mile marker 129 on I-90 and the suspects began firing at the pursuing officers. Officers at the scene returned fire.

One male suspect sustained a gunshot wound to the head, the second male suspect sustained a gunshot related injury to one of his hands.

One suspect is in custody the second suspect is receiving medical treatment in Missoula at this time.

In all, three Butte-Silver Bow patrol vehicles were struck by gunfire. Other units from other Law Enforcement agencies were also struck by gunfire.

“I can confirm that two Butte-Silver Bow police officers fired their weapons during this incident. I will let the other involved agencies provide additional details. The investigation into the entire incident is being conducted by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office,” said Lester. “The men and women of the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department extend our sincerest condolences to Sheriff Meehan, the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Department, and the family of the fallen deputy.”