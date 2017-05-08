HELENA – Disaster and Emergency Response Teams from all across Montana were in Helena over the weekend to learn firsthand what it’s like to deal with the media during a major incident.

The All Hazards Incident Management Teams came from Missoula, Red Lodge and other areas of Montana.

Representatives from FEMA were also on hand to respond to a simulated multi-faceted terrorism disaster.

Communications, external resource coordination and control were some of the topics touched on by the training, as well as how to conduct a press conference.

DES State Training Officer Rick Forkel said while these incident management teams know how to respond to emergencies like forest fires, it’s important to learn what it’s like to have increased media attention on a large-scale disaster.

“Events like this really hone our readiness; our response readiness. If you aren’t responding to these things routinely then to build these kind of exorcise scenarios are real real helpful,” Forkel said.

The three day long training also touched on crime scene investigations and planning.