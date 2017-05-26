HELENA – The Great Northern Premiere Best Western Hotel hosted, a disaster planning workshop on Thursday.

G.I.S. specialists, emergency coordinators and local flood planning administrators were among those in attendance.

It was a joint workshop through the Montana Disaster Emergency Services and the Department of Natural Resources Flood Planning Program.

Each county in the state of Montana has a mitigation disaster plan that identifies the risk and vulnerabilities in that certain community that includes all types of disasters.

Story continues below



Traci Sears, Montana’s National Flood Insurance Coordinator, said leading experts in the nation from areas like Mississippi, which has experience with almost every type of disaster, shared disaster prep advice to Montana.

“Its always extremely important to be prepared for disasters understand your risk in a local community, that’s mainly what this workshop is about, trying to not only get the state agencies, but the local level as well, if a disaster were to strike,” said Sears.

Sears added that workshops like the ones hosted Thursday help disaster planners prevent tragedies.