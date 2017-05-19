BOZEMAN – “We didn’t really know what was going on until we heard over the radio that someone was down.” Erin Metzger a dispatcher for Gallatin County was on duty the night Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore was killed.

“Everything just sank, all of our hearts.”

Hit with tragedy, Metzger and the other dispatchers on call knew they night was far from over.

“We all just stuck it out and we knew we had to be here and made it through shift with each other because we knew as soon as we walked out those doors it wasn’t going to be good for anyone.” She said.

Story continues below



Once the news that Deputy Moore had been killed reached the call center, they immediately started sending all the resources they could.

“They are truly the lifeline in case they need assistance,” said Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin.

Although Metzger may not have been at the crime scene Tuesday morning, her family was.

“They’re not just a voice on the other end of the radio, we’re a small enough community that those are our brothers and sisters out there.”

Sheriff Gootkin feels the same way,”Even though they maybe out of sight they are not out of mind, they are a critical part of our family,” he added.

As everyone tried to pick up the pieces, Metzger and her fellow dispatchers continue to be there on the front line.

“We’re all a little broken, but we have to be here because the calls keep coming in people still need our help, and this is what we signed up for,” she added.

MTN’s Patrice Parks