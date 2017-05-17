HELENA – This week, Montana PBS airs the latest documentary produced by students at the University of Montana School of Journalism.

Titled “Montana Rx: Unintended Consequences” the documentary looks into the lives of two individuals impacted by prescription drug abuse.

One is a grandmother from Browning who is dealing with her family’s addictions and the other a college student from Billings who shares his personal experience.

Head of Research and Chief Writer, Kempson Cross, said the personal stories show just how quickly and deeply prescription drug abuse can damage lives.

“The impacts that this prescription drug abuse epidemic has and just that it can hit anywhere, anytime, anyone. It does not discriminate based on race, gender, anything like that,” said Cross. “That’s why it was so important to all of us really to inform everybody about this issue and how it really is a silent demon, or however you want to phrase that, it can come very quietly, but all of a sudden it can blow up.”

Cross said 10 students worked in various roles to complete the documentary.

It premieres on Montana PBS on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Click here for other scheduled air times and more information.