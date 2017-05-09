Happy Tuesday,

What a beautiful day across the state! Besides a few thunderstorms down near Yellowstone and the Beartooth Highway, sunny skies and a few fair weather clouds dominated Big Sky Country. The current position of high pressure to the north of low pressure is called a “Rex Block”. This setup is what’s known as a blocking pattern, that results in stagnant conditions. This time, Montana is on the drier, warmer side of the Rex Block, stuck under high pressure. However, 4-Corners states are stuck under low pressure and stormy weather. This pattern will continue at least for another day and a half. Tonight, lows will dip into the 30s to around 40. Some of the normally colder spots may touch the upper 20s. Wednesday will be spectacular, warm, and sunny. Highs will spread into the 70s across the state. The wind will generally be light. Thursday will also start out beautifully, with sunny skies and warm temperatures. However, our good pal “Rex Block” will finally start moving out. A few thunderstorms will pop late Thursday evening over the western mountains. Most of the day will be dry with highs in the 70s and 80s. Just watch out for those isolated storms over the western mountains late in the day. Friday, a strong cold front will push into western Montana, with much cooler air moving in, and strong to severe thunderstorms popping through western and central areas. Some storms will have large hail and damaging wind. This front will sweep through the state Friday night, but showers, higher elevation snow, clouds, and cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s will be left in its wake for Saturday. Areas of rain and mountain snow will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday will be a mix of showers, sun, clouds, and a few isolated thunderstorms. Too bad Rex Block has to leave before the weekend…

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz